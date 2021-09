Two teams seemingly headed in opposite directions face off Monday when Everton hosts Burnley in an English Premier League match. Everton has scored seven goals in its first three matches (2-1-0), with striker Dominic Calver-Lewin posting one in each game. Burnley (0-2-1) has scored just twice overall and looks like it could be fighting to avoid relegation again this season. It finished 17th, one place above the drop zone last season, while Everton was 10th and is looking for more under new manager Rafa Benitez, former boss at rival Liverpool.

