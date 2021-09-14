CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Lakewood' Review: Naomi Watts Meets an iPhone Meets a School Shooting

By Owen Gleiberman
GreenwichTime
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn “Lakewood,” Naomi Watts plays Amy Carr, who starts out in the late afternoon jogging through an upscale wooded suburb, mourning her husband’s death in a car crash the year before. The film tells the story of a woman and her partner, her significant other, the second self she can’t live without. The husband, named Peter, was friendly and bearded; we see him in a photo and hear him on a voicemail message, and he sounds like an ideal middle-class protector and mensch. She’s distraught without him.

