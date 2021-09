From Billie Eilish in New York to BTS in Seoul and Elton John in Paris, some of the biggest names in pop are uniting their star power for Global Citizen Live on Saturday, a round-the-world event to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine. Concerts taking place in London, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and more will be broadcast globally for the event, scheduled to coincide with the UN General Assembly this week. The star-studded line-up will also push for action at the G20 next month and COP26 climate meeting in November. Eilish, Coldplay and Jennifer Lopez will perform in New York's Central Park, where Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be on stage.

