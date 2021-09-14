CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas sets stage for abortion battles

By Ryan Brown
Observer-Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith lawmakers preparing for an early return and the U.S. Supreme Court allowing a restrictive new Texas abortion law to take effect, Pennsylvania’s abortion rights activists are steeling themselves for new fights. At least one state legislator has already said he intends to propose a law that would impose new...

observer-reporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Post

Activists are mobilizing for an epic abortion battle

Hellooo — did you remember what yesterday was? I'll just say, I had a certain Earth, Wind & Fire song stuck in my head all day. Today, Biden's global vaccine summit begins, as he also attempts to break a congressional legislative logjam (including on key health policies). But first:. It's...
ADVOCACY
Gotham Gazette

The Ominous Consequences of The Texas Abortion Law

Abortion is a matter of life and death for a woman. Those who are pro-choice like me know that access to safe abortion care can prevent a woman from losing her life, and restrictions can - and are - ending it. And for Black women like me, who know what it’s like to lose a child because of maternal healthcare inequities, this is a nightmare that’s only going to get worse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
alicetx.com

Texas Republicans, Democrats set to begin redistricting battle Monday

Democrats and Republicans will return to the Capitol on Monday for a third special session that could reshape the partisan makeup of the Legislature and U.S. House of Representatives for a decade. Drawing new boundaries for Texas' congressional districts and state House and Senate districts is the main agenda item...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Texas Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Utah State
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Inside Higher Ed

Battle Over a Texas Boycott

Wikipedia — The Society for Military History is divided over holding its annual conference in Texas next spring, as long planned, in light of the state’s newban on abortions after six weeks and other controversial legislation involving voting rights and transgender youth. The conference location debate escalated in recent days,...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
rice.edu

Texas abortion law to be discussed in webinar

HOUSTON – (Sept. 17, 2021) – The nation turned its attention to Texas Sept. 1 as Senate Bill 8 went into effect, banning abortions after cardiac activity is detected and delegating enforcement to citizens. A webinar featuring prominent supporters of reproductive rights will discuss the history and legal precedents behind...
TEXAS STATE
Boston Globe

The Texas abortion ban is an affront to democracy

This month, in the dead of the night, the US Supreme Court turned its back on 50 years of precedent by rendering Roe v. Wade effectively meaningless in the state of Texas. Texas’ SB8 is the latest and most extreme in a string of abortion bans enacted by states in the past few years. It empowers private citizens to surveil and sue complete strangers over their personal health decisions. It puts people’s lives at risk and leaves Texans without the ability to determine their own futures. The Supreme Court failed to act as a backstop— the 5-4 decision was swung by a judge who only landed on the court after a democratically elected president’s nominee was denied a hearing. Soon, this court, which President Donald Trump and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell carefully curated by appointing three justices, could fulfill the dreams of right-wing organizations and overturn Roe.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Sean Parnell
hot967.fm

Ellison joins legal battle against Texas abortion law

Minnesota Attorney General, Democrat Keith Ellison has joined counterparts in two dozen other states supporting the U-S Justice Department’s challenge to a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks. Ellison says the “blatantly unconstitutional” law hurts women not only in Texas but also in Minnesota and across the country. Meanwhile state Representative Tim Miller, Republican from Prinsburg, is sponsoring a “heartbeat” abortion bill modeled after one passed in Iowa:
TEXAS STATE
statepress.com

Opinion: The Texas abortion law could set precedent, and that's dangerous

The loophole in the Texas law could threaten the lives and livelihood of people all over the country. A new Texas abortion law — Senate Bill 8 — recently went into effect, banning all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many people even know they're pregnant. If it spreads to other states, people everywhere could be at risk of losing access to abortions.
TEXAS STATE
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Texas abortion law: helpful or harmful?

If my father’s biological mother had chosen abortion, I would not exist today. I am glad and very grateful that my father was given a chance at life and was put up for adoption rather than abortion. Many people today tend to choose abortion as a form of birth control....
TEXAS STATE
Slate

From Abortion to Voting, Texas Is Set on Making It Illegal to Help People

The Texas Legislature’s war on women’s health reached its dystopic Catch-22 phase last week, when the U.S. Supreme Court greenlighted the state’s abortion-abettor bounty-hunter law S.B. 8, despite that law’s “flagrant” and “patent” unconstitutionality (per Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, respectively). S.B. 8 was explicitly designed to thwart judicial review, and the Supreme Court saw that and apparently was fine with it. Somewhat lost in the subsequent fog of national and international outrage was Texas’ other big legislative victory: the passage of S.B. 1, the bill targeting minority voting rights and enabling future episodes of partisan election theft. That voter suppression bill was big news very recently: You may recall Democrats scrambling to flee Texas to try to rob state Republicans of the requisite quorum to pass S.B. 1, but when their parliamentary fireworks inevitably fizzled out, Texans not only found themselves living in the New Gilead, but with diminished power to vote their way out of it to boot.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#New Texas#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic#The Supreme Court#Gop#Whyy#Senate#U S House#Republicans#Ogden Newspapers#Reac
tpr.org

Texas Matters: Abortion Vigilantes And 'Eliminating' Texas Rapists

On Thursday Attorney General Merrick Garland tried to block the Texas SB8 anti-abortion law. The law took effect on Sept. 1 and was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott. This is the nation’s more restrictive anti-abortion law. It bans the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy and allows private citizens to take legal action against anyone who helps a woman terminate her pregnancy.
TEXAS STATE
Sentinel

Texas, abortion and the Constitution

Last week, this column addressed state nullification and secession under the U.S. Constitution. It argued, in effect, that when the government fails to protect fundamental liberties or actively assaults them — as it has done in the past 18 months under the guise of public health — the states and individuals can peacefully ignore the government and, if necessary, leave it.
TEXAS STATE
ktbb.com

Abortion rights take center stage in California’s recall election after Texas’ historic ban

(NEW YORK) -- Reproductive rights are taking center stage in California's recall election, in a bid to nationalize the stakes of next week's special election. Last week, Texas passed the strictest anti-abortion legislation in the nation, effectively nulling Roe v. Wade. The law blocks abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It also empowers whistleblowers to report and sue anyone aiding an abortion, including doctors and Uber drivers who may have no knowledge of the situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
Chicago Sun-Times

Texas, abortion and the forgotten middle

The frighteningly archaic, unworkable and very likely unconstitutional anti-abortion law out of Texas has thrust the issue back into the political foreground, and atop the heaping pile of policy issues President Joe Biden is going to have to address — mostly without much help from Congress. To be blunt, the...
TEXAS STATE
arcamax.com

Texas Abortion Law: A Gift to Democrats

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is so eager to run for president in 2024 that he can taste it, last week signed into law the nation’s most restrictive anti-abortion law, which, in effect, means that Roe v. Wade no longer applies in Texas. It is both bad public policy and, for Republicans nationwide, bad politics.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Texas’s abortion law is even more unpopular than we thought

When the Supreme Court gave an at-least-temporary go-ahead to Texas’s law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, we and many others asked a question: Had Republicans caught the car on abortion?. They have long pushed for overturning Roe v. Wade, but for decades that was much more hypothetical...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy