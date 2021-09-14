New at City Hall: Dan Broersma is Holland's first sustainability manager
Sep. 14—HOLLAND — The city has created a new role at City Hall as it seeks to invest in green efforts: sustainability manager. The sustainability manager runs Holland's environmental sustainability initiatives, including the new orange-lidded recycling bins residents started using in the spring and the Home Energy Retrofit Program, which offers rebates for people who make energy efficiency improvements in their homes.www.tribuneledgernews.com
