Here’s how the Seattle Seahawks grade out in their 33-30 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Lumen Field:. On the surface this looks like a good day at the office for Seattle’s offense. The Seahawks scored 30 points, quarterback Russell Wilson put up another set of immaculate numbers, and there were no turnovers. But the way the Seahawks ended the game was abysmal. Seattle went three-and-out on each of its final three full drives — not including the inconsequential one at the end of regulation — and just one first down on either of the first two could have won the game for the Seahawks. Seattle’s last offensive play, which was inches away from being a sack for a game-ending safety, epitomized the direction the Seahawks’ offense went over the course of the game.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO