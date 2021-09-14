Jet Airways to take to the skies by March qtr

Better Being Co. has filed to withdraw its initial public offering, in which the Utah-based whole-body wellness platform company was looking to raise up to $212.5 million and be valued at up to $896.0 million. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, only that it is "no longer pursuing an initial public offering of its common stock at this time." The company originally filed an S-1 for an IPO on July 6, and in an amendment on July 26 said it planned to offer 12.5 million share in the IPO, which was expected to rrice between $15 and $17 a share. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Jefferies were the lead underwriters of the planned IPO. The withdrawal comes during a record year for IPOs, and at a time of relatively strong investor interest, as witnessed by the 6.3% gain in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past three months while the S&P 500 tacked on 3.0%.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO