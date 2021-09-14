CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Jet Airways to take to the skies by March qtr

By Rhik Kundu, Mint, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 9 days ago

Sep. 14—NEW DELHI — Jet Airways (India) Ltd, grounded for more than two years, plans to resume domestic flights by the March quarter and achieve a fleet of more than 50 planes in three years. The plans were outlined by the airline's new owners on Monday as they sought to...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

Northern Pacific Airways to fly new Boeing jets between the US and Asia

The acquisition of the Boeing 757-200s is the first step in Northern Pacific’s business plan. Prior to entering service, the aircraft will undergo a full C-level maintenance check by Certified Aviation Services LLC (C.A.S.), a leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (M.R.O.) firm in San Bernardino, California. The Alaska-based carrier intends to continue enlarging its fleet as it prepares for passenger flights.
simpleflying.com

What Happened To Jet Airways’ Boeing 737 MAX Jets?

India’s former full-service airline Jet Airways was one of the largest Boeing 737 MAX customers. Before going bankrupt, the carrier had five MAX airplanes in its fleet and more than 100 on order. However, the two fatal MAX 737 crashes and Jet Airways itself shutting operations had a massive impact on the airline’s MAX-related plans in India. But what exactly happened to Jet’s MAX airplanes? Let’s find out.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce’s New All-Electric Plane Just Completed Its First Flight

It took over two years, but Rolls-Royce’s first electric plane is finally ready for the skies. The all-electric plane built by the British aerospace company—which was once related to the famed automaker but is now a separate entity—completed its maiden flight last week in the UK. The Spirit of Innovation flew for 15 minutes, marking the beginning of an extensive testing process that will include an attempt at a new world speed record. The single-seat plane took off from the UK Ministry of Defense’s Boscombe Down testing facility in Wiltshire, England on Wednesday, according to a press release. During the 15-minute flight,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take To The Skies#India Rrb Ltd#Kalrock Capital#Uae#Consortium#Punjab National Bank#Pnb#Nclat#Jet Airways 2 0
loyaltylobby.com

British Airways Tier Extensions January – March 2022 Processed

British Airways yesterday announced status extensions for members whose Tier Points collection year was set to end January – March 2022. The airline had earlier instituted a similar policy for 2020 and 2021. The status extensions have now been rolled to eligible members, and the airline also made the Concorde...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
executivetraveller.com

South African Airways will need new jets to return to Australia

South African Airways will need a more modern fleet to be competitive on routes outside its home continent following the Covid-19 crisis, according to interim Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kgokolo. The state-owned airline, poised to resume flights after emerging from bankruptcy proceedings, used to generate revenue on trips to cities...
WORLD
Telegraph

Rolls-Royce’s electric plane takes to the skies for the first time

Rolls-Royce’s first all-electric plane has completed its maiden flight ahead of a world record attempt later this year. The Spirit of Innovation’s 15-minute flight took place at the Boscombe Down military testing site on Wednesday, powered by the most “power-dense” battery pack assembled for an aircraft, the company said. Rolls...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Jet Airways poised to relaunch domestic routes in early 2022

India’s Jet Airways is making progress on the many steps required to resume operations and plans to relaunch scheduled flights in the first quarter of 2022. The carrier will start with domestic services on the Delhi (DEL)-Mumbai (BOM) trunk route, according to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium that is the new financial backer resurrecting the airline. Jet aims to restart short-haul international flights in the second or third quarter of 2022.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Mumbai
worldairlinenews.com

Jet Airways to resume domestic operations in 2022

Jet Airways is being reborn with the help of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the successful bidder to revive the brand. The new Jet Airways is currently in the process of revalidation. Previously the new owners issued this statement:. The new version is planning to relaunch operations in the first quarter...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Jet Airways Set To Start Domestic Flights In Early 2022

Officials at Jet Airways made a significant announcement on September 13th, stating the airline, once fully revived, will start domestic operations in the first quarter of 2022. This comes after a series of steps taken to restart the airline in the past year by its new owners, the Kalrock-Jalan consortium. The official statements also give us a glimpse of what the initial operations at Jet 2.0 would look like if all goes according to plan. Here’s what we know so far…
LIFESTYLE
Flight Global.com

Jet Airways set for 2022 revival: reports

Jet Airways will reportedly recommence operations in the first quarter of 2022 under new owners the Jalan-Kalrock consortium — more than two years after it shuttered amid financial woes. Indian news reports, citing consortium lead member and businessman Murari Lal Jalan, say the carrier will resume domestic operations first, before...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Jet Airways resurrection in doubt as Boeing 777 is sold for just £6.5m

Attempts by backers of Jet Airways to relaunch the Indian airline have hit problems after a bank launched legal action against the company.Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 after making large financial losses, wrecking the travel plans of millions of passengers – including many booked on its flagship link between London Heathrow and Mumbai.A consortium comprising an Anglo-Swiss venture capital fund, Kalrock, and a UAE-based investor, Murari Lal Jalan, is seeking to revive Jet Airways and start flying again early next year.But the Punjab National Bank, one of many creditors who lost money in the collapse, is challenging the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Kuwait Airways To Resume New York JFK Flights

Kuwait Airways is restarting scheduled service to another important destination. The airline will resume flights to New York JFK starting September 11th with a return flight the following day. This is one of many destinations the carrier has started flying to again in the past few months. New York is considered a key destination for most airlines, and Kuwait Airways is hoping to benefit from this route as well.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Jumbo Return: Lufthansa Planning Many 747 Routes From October

Lufthansa is the world’s biggest user of the passenger Boeing 747. It has both the B747-400 and B747-8. Its iconic B747-400s are due to resume service from October 31st with 10 routes, joined by another in March. Its B747-8s, meanwhile, are expected to fly to 16 destinations at the end of October. But will things pan out?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tribuneledgernews.com

IPO-bound RateGain to buy myhotelshop

Sep. 23—MUMBAI — IPO-bound RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd, a provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire myhotelshop, a German company that helps hotels boost their business in the post-covid world. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Established in...
INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
investmentu.com

8 Cheap Stocks Under $20 to Buy Now

Are you looking for investments with great potential rewards? Check out the cheap stocks below. On one hand, penny stocks are incredibly volatile. They can bring great reward, but also great risk. Cheap stocks, on the other hand, can have a higher price tag than penny stocks. They tend to...
STOCKS
tribuneledgernews.com

Over 500 India-based employees of this IT company are now 'crorepatis'. Here's how

Sep. 23—Software firm Freshworks on Wednesday (local time) made its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange after a billion-dollar initial public offering (IPO). In doing so, the company, headquartered in San Mateo in California, became the first Indian Software as a service (SaaS) enterprise to be listed on the iconic New York-based stock exchange.
SAN MATEO, CA
MarketWatch

Better Being abandons IPO plans

Better Being Co. has filed to withdraw its initial public offering, in which the Utah-based whole-body wellness platform company was looking to raise up to $212.5 million and be valued at up to $896.0 million. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, only that it is "no longer pursuing an initial public offering of its common stock at this time." The company originally filed an S-1 for an IPO on July 6, and in an amendment on July 26 said it planned to offer 12.5 million share in the IPO, which was expected to rrice between $15 and $17 a share. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Jefferies were the lead underwriters of the planned IPO. The withdrawal comes during a record year for IPOs, and at a time of relatively strong investor interest, as witnessed by the 6.3% gain in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past three months while the S&P 500 tacked on 3.0%.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy