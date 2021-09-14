CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Serial entrepreneur Sreedhar Peddineni's GTM Buddy raises $2 million led by Stellaris Venture Partners

By Madhurima Nandy, Mint, New Delhi
 9 days ago

Sep. 14—BENGALURU — Sales tech, software as a service startup GTM Buddy said it has raised $2 million in a seed round, led by early-stage venture capital investor Stellaris Venture Partners. C0-founded by serial entrepreneur Sreedhar Peddineni, along with. Santa Thounaojam, Sundar Vellaichamy, and Chandramani Tiwary, GTM Buddy said it...

