Murfreesboro, TN

Clara Macie Whaley Russell

Shelbyville Times-Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Clara Macie Whaley Russell, age 77, of the Farmington Community, died Sunday, September 12, 2021. Born in Marshall Co., TN, Mrs. Russell was a daughter of the late Milton Clyde Whaley and Elizabeth Jones Whaley. She was the widow of Edward Clayton Russell. Mrs. Russell was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers – Tommy Glenn Whaley, Rufus Lee Whaley and Ernest Travis Whaley.

