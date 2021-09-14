Clara Macie Whaley Russell
Mrs. Clara Macie Whaley Russell, age 77, of the Farmington Community, died Sunday, September 12, 2021. Born in Marshall Co., TN, Mrs. Russell was a daughter of the late Milton Clyde Whaley and Elizabeth Jones Whaley. She was the widow of Edward Clayton Russell. Mrs. Russell was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers – Tommy Glenn Whaley, Rufus Lee Whaley and Ernest Travis Whaley.www.t-g.com
