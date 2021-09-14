CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshworks plans $912 mn IPO at nearly $9 bn valuation

By Tarush Bhalla, Mint, New Delhi
 9 days ago

Sep. 14—BENGALURU — Freshworks Inc. aims to raise nearly $1 billion through a public listing in the US at a valuation of almost $9 billion, which will make it the most valuable software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup from India. In its latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on...

