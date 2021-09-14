CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Cisco Targets Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2040

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCisco last week announced that it is committing to reaching net zero for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across all scopes by 2040. Cisco’s net zero goal will be supported by ambitious near-term targets, including to reach net zero for all global Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025. Other near-term targets will cover key Scope 3 categories for Cisco, such as use of sold products and supply chain emissions, and will be made public as they are finalized later in 2021. The new greenhouse gas reduction goals will follow the latest climate science, and Cisco will report progress on these targets in its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Impact Report.

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

MSC Group Pledges Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas From Cruises by 2050

MSC Group’s Cruise Division announced a new commitment to sustainability by pledging to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its cruise marine operation by 2050. The MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys brands will develop and implement fuel and technology updates designed to exceed the International Maritime Organization’s plan to...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

This Al Gore-backed project found that we’re seriously undercounting greenhouse gas emissions

To tackle climate change, the world needs to know exactly where greenhouse gas emissions are coming from. But most of the data that exists today relies on self-reported numbers from polluters, and it’s often years out of date. A new platform uses satellites, sensors, and AI to directly measure emissions independently—and it’s finding that some sectors are seriously undercounting the problem.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Wave of net zero emission targets opens window to meeting the Paris Agreement

National net zero emission targets could, if fully implemented, reduce best estimates of projected global average temperature increase to 2.0–2.4 °C by 2100, bringing the Paris Agreement temperature goal within reach. A total of 131 countries are discussing, have announced or have adopted net zero targets, covering 72% of global emissions. These targets could substantially lower projected warming as compared to currently implemented policies (2.9–3.2 °C) or pledges submitted to the Paris Agreement (2.4–2.9 °C).
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Ghg Emissions#Climate Change
ZDNet

Cisco targets a $900B TAM by 2025

Cisco executives on Wednesday outlined the strategic pillars that will drive forward its business over the next four years, forecasting revenue and earnings growth of 5% to 7% through 2025. At the 2021 Investor Day, the company said it's targeting a $400 billion total addressable market (TAM) in existing and...
MARKETS
Tree Hugger

25 Cities Produce More Than Half of World's Urban Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The world’s cities are responsible for more than 70% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions and therefore have a major role to play in fighting the climate crisis, but how much progress are they actually making?﻿﻿. To answer that question, a team of Chinese researchers conducted the first sector-level analysis...
ENVIRONMENT
theiet.org

Gas boiler subsidies ‘baffling’ given net-zero target

The UK government has been accused of “wasteful and baffling” moves to pay low-income households to install new gas boilers, while pursuing the legally binding goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Documents from the Business Department show how the Energy Company Obligation (ECO), which uses funds raised from surcharges...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Food production generates more than 1/3 of manmade greenhouse gas emissions – a new framework tells us how much comes from crops, countries and regions

Producing enough food for a growing world population is an urgent global challenge. And it’s complicated by the fact that climate change is warming the Earth and making farming harder in many places. Food production is a big contributor to climate change, so it’s critically important to be able to measure greenhouse gas emissions from the food sector accurately. In a new study, we show that the food system generates about 35% of total global man-made greenhouse gas emissions. Breaking down this share, production of animal-based foods – meat, poultry and dairy products, including growing crops to feed livestock and pastures...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cisco
audacy.com

Water usage and greenhouse gas emissions closely connected in California

Conserving water now not only will help with California’s current drought, but it could save the state from future droughts. According to a newly published report, the Future of California’s Water-Energy-Climate-Nexus, water and energy usage are closely connected. The systems that pump, treat, and heat our water already use a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

Twenty Livestock Companies Produce More Greenhouse Gas Emissions Than Germany, Britain, or France

Twenty livestock companies are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than Germany, Britain, or France. A new report from environmental campaigners exposed the truth behind greenhouse gas emissions from livestock companies. Not only do they produce huge amounts of greenhouse gases, but they also receive billions of dollars in financing to do so.
INDUSTRY
ecowatch.com

Top 5 Meat and Dairy Companies Match Exxon in Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The world's five biggest meat and dairy companies emit the same volume of greenhouse gases as fossil fuel giant ExxonMobil. That's just one of many shocking figures from the Meat Atlas 2021, a comprehensive look at the meat industry released by European nonprofits the Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung, Friends of the Earth Europe and BUND Tuesday.
AGRICULTURE
thefastmode.com

Optus, AWS Create 5G Solution for Electricity Grid Inspections using Drone

Optus will collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AWS partner Unleash live to create a 5G solution for Australian electricity provider, Endeavour Energy to improve the speed, efficiency, and safety of real-time fault inspections of its electricity grid. Endeavour Energy’s electricity distribution network spans 47,000km of power lines, 500,000...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

HP, Procter & Gamble join companies pledge to cut emissions

Computer-maker HP, consumer goods business Procter & Gamble and coffee capsule company Nespresso have joined a corporate pledge to sharply cut their greenhouse gas emissions over nearly two decades.The Climate Pledge, a grouping of companies and organizations spearheaded by Amazon said Monday that it has signed up 86 new members for its voluntary measures. In total, the group now has 201 members with global annual revenues of more than $1.8 trillion, it said.Other new members include telecoms company BT, truck-maker Scania and the Selfridges department store chain.Together, the companies aim to cut almost 2 billion metric tons of...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

The Climate Pledge Announces 86 New Signatories, Including Procter & Gamble, HP, and Salesforce, Signaling Their Commitment to Achieving Net-Zero Carbon by 2040 or Sooner

More than 200 global organizations have now joined The Climate Pledge and are pursuing ambitious carbon-reduction activities, including operational changes in the race to fight climate change. Amazon and Global Optimism announced that more than 200 companies have now signed The Climate Pledge. The 86 new signatories joining The Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
cushmanwakefield.com

Cushman & Wakefield Commits to Industry-Leading Science Based Targets and Reaching Net Zero Emissions Across its Value Chain by 2050

CHICAGO - Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, today announced ambitious science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In addition, by signing up to the Business Ambition for 1.5ºC campaign, Cushman & Wakefield pledges to reach net zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2050.
REAL ESTATE
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy