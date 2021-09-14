Cisco Targets Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2040

Cisco last week announced that it is committing to reaching net zero for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across all scopes by 2040. Cisco’s net zero goal will be supported by ambitious near-term targets, including to reach net zero for all global Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025. Other near-term targets will cover key Scope 3 categories for Cisco, such as use of sold products and supply chain emissions, and will be made public as they are finalized later in 2021. The new greenhouse gas reduction goals will follow the latest climate science, and Cisco will report progress on these targets in its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Impact Report.