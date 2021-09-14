CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imagine 2200: Climate Fiction for Future Ancestors

Grist
Grist
 9 days ago
At Fix, we recognize that when writers from different backgrounds envision the future, the tales they tell expand our ability to imagine a better world. That’s why we launched a short story contest, Imagine 2200: Climate Fiction for Future Ancestors. We encouraged entrants to envision the next 180 years of equitable climate progress. The three winning stories and nine finalists create intersectional worlds in which no community is left behind. Whether built on abundance or adaptation, reform or a new understanding of survival, these stories provide flickers of hope, even joy, and serve as a springboard for exploring how fiction can help create a better reality.

