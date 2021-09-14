Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Ravens' Week 1 Loss
The Baltimore Ravens' Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders provided some fantasy insight into their injury-ravaged backfield. With J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards all unavailable, Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray were the top two running backs in the depth chart. Williams carried the ball nine times for 65 yards and one touchdown and caught three passes for 29 yards on four targets. Murray also logged 10 carries and ran for 28 yards and one score.bleacherreport.com
