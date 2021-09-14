Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Ravens' Week 1 Loss

Week 1 starts on Thursday in Tampa Bay, and we're still getting transactions right on the cusp of game day. No major trades or acquisitions have happened recently, but even under-the-radar moves affect fantasy football rankings. At such a fragile position, it's important to know what's going on behind the 32 starting RBs around the league. The Tony Jones Jr./Latavius Murray position battle has come to an end, and Le'Veon Bell has finally found a new home -- perhaps to the chagrin of Ty'Son Williams owners. Again, these aren't moves that will break fantasy football, but on the last day of fantasy drafts, they could shake up some draft boards. Moving forward, we'll learn the effects of these transactions as the regular season rolls forward.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO