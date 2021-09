The Las Vegas Raiders surprised just about everyone when they made Clelin Ferrell the No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft. There’s no question Ferrell was talented, mind you. He was a national champion and ACC defensive player of the year at Clemson, a school known for defensive line talent. He was definitely expected to go in the first round. And yet, no one expected him to go in the top 5 for a reason, especially with a talent like Kentucky pass rusher Josh Allen, who has since made a Pro Bowl, on the board.

