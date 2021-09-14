Viewpoint: ‘Neonicotinoids and other seed treatments are a precise tool and critical component of safe, integrated pest management practices’ — American Seed Association challenges ‘misunderstandings’

As we move closer to wheat planting here in Kansas, fungicide seed treatments can be a wise input. In 2020 and 2021, Kelsey Andersen Onofre, K-State Extension Plant Pathologist reports that Kansas had higher than usual levels of common bunt throughout the region. Common bunt can result in yield, quality loss and often times rejection at the elevator. Many producers received discounts on their wheat after the 2020 and 2021 harvests. Common bunt can result not only in losses for individual producers, but can also dramatically reduce the quality of grain destined for the market. Fungicide seed treatments are an important and highly effective tool for controlling common bunt and a host of other seed borne diseases.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO