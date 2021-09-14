CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenya opens the door to GMO cultivation

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. On December 19, 2019, the Kenyan government approved the cultivation of GMO cotton after five years of field trials and in March of 2020, commercialization began. Kenya joined a growing list of African countries that cultivate GMO crops. These countries include South Africa (cotton, corn and soybeans), Nigeria (cotton and cowpeas), Eswatini — formerly Swaziland — (cotton), Sudan (cotton), Malawi (cotton) and Ethiopia (cotton).

