Kenya opens the door to GMO cultivation

Scientists have found evidence of a resistant form of malaria in Uganda a worrying sign that the top drug used against the parasitic disease could ultimately be rendered useless without more action to stop its spread.Researchers in Uganda analyzed blood samples from patients treated with artemesinin, the primary medicine used for malaria in Africa in combination with other drugs. They found that by 2019, nearly 20% of the samples had genetic mutations suggesting the treatment was ineffective. Lab tests showed it took much longer for those patients to get rid of the parasites that cause malaria.Drug-resistant forms of...

SCIENCE ・ 14 HOURS AGO