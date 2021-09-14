CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cards' Adam Wainwright dominates Mets in duel of 40-year-olds

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Wainwright allowed four hits in six effective innings to beat Rich Hill in a matchup of 40-year-old starting pitchers, and Wainwright's batterymate, Yadier Molina, collected three hits as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals pulled away for a 7-0 rout of the New York Mets on Monday night. Paul Goldschmidt...

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
The Phillies jumped out to a two-run lead against the Mets on Sunday Night Baseball but were unable to complete the sweep, falling 3-2 to end a four-game winning streak. The Phils got exactly what they wanted with Bryce Harper at the plate with two outs in the ninth, representing the go-ahead run. Harper had another big all-around game but made the final out against Edwin Diaz, flying out to deep left field.
NEW YORK -- Adam Wainwright won his fifth consecutive start in a rare matchup of 40-year-old pitchers, and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the New York Mets 7-0 on Monday night. Paul Goldschmidt homered and had two RBI for the surging Cardinals, who began the day one game behind Cincinnati...
NEW YORK -- Adam Wainwright won in a rare matchup of pitchers in their 40s as his St. Louis Cardinals blanked Rich Hill's New York Mets 7-0 on Monday night. The 40-year-old Wainwright, a thorn in the Mets' side since he saved Game 7 of the 2006 National League Championship Series by freezing Carlos Beltran with a curveball to escape a bases-loaded jam, allowed four hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out four.
Adam Wainwright was in peak form once again in the St. Louis Cardinals 7-0 win over the New York Mets. The 40-year-old righty tossed six frames of scoreless ball to win his 16th game of the season. The teams play again tonight at Citi Field. Following an off day, the...
NEW YORK — When last the Cardinals visited Queens it took them 18 minutes to win one and then eight innings for them to find a way to win another. Back in June 2019, the Cardinals, a team still trying to find its gallop that season, too, rallied on the first night of the series only to have a rain storm arrive and the Mets resist putting the tarp on the field. The Mets were trying to finish the game before a delay took over, and instead the field became too mushy to play and forced the suspension immediately after the Cardinals uprising. The end of the first game was bumped to the next day, and Matt Carpenter told teammates: “We’re about to win this game in 20 minutes.”
Adam Wainwright woke up and chose violence. The longtime Cardinals pitcher was clearly in the mood to rile up Mets fans Monday night after throwing six shutout innings in St. Louis’ 7-0 win at Citi Field. Asked after the game about striking out Jeff McNeil on three pitches with the bases loaded to get out of the first inning, the 40-year-old right-hander made a not-so-subtle reference to striking out Carlos Beltran with the bases loaded in Game 7 to win the 2006 NLCS.
Adam Wainwright won his fifth consecutive game after tossing six shutout innings in a 7-0 Cardinals win over the Mets. Paul Goldschmidt had a home run and two RBI, while Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina finished with three hits apiece. In the second inning, Edmundo Sosa had an errant throw hit the head of first base umpire Junior Valentine, who was able to stay in the game afterwards. St. Louis is a half-game back of Cincinnati and San Diego for the final NL Wild Card spot. Jake Woodford gets the start in New York tonight.
Somehow, the St. Louis Cardinals are- yet again- in playoff contention. This, despite one of their most bland, disappointing seasons in recent memory. It’s the middle of September and they’re one of three teams with a 24% chance or better of earning the final wild card in the National League. Disappointing season or not, if I had told you in June or July that they’d be here, you wouldn’t have believed me. That’s doubly true if I had told you at that time that Jack Flaherty’s rehab would stall, limiting him to just three starts, and that their trade deadline acquisitions were two guys with ERAs north of 5. Paul Goldschmidt’s surge and Harrison Bader’s return have played a role in keeping the team afloat, as has valiant performances stabilizing the bullpen by T.J. McFarland and Luis Garcia. But the number one reason the Cardinals are still alive, by far, is because of a starting pitcher who is no longer in his 30s. No, the Cardinals didn’t weave Fat Guy Magic by signing Bartolo Colon. Rather, Adam Wainwright has saved their season.
Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
