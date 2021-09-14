COVID vaccine and mask guidance confusion? Why we should cut the CDC some slack — It’s the norm when dealing with fast-evolving disease crises

Many people who oppose taking Covid-19 vaccines have cited concerns over the risks of using new technology to deal with a disease. But many of them are flocking to hospitals after having contracted Covid to get infusions of monoclonal antibodies — also a new technology to deal with a disease. This may seem like a paradox, but it isn’t a mystery. This tale of two technologies shows that vaccine hesitancy isn’t simply fear of new inventions but often a symptom of retrograde ideology.

