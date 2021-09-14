CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID vaccine and mask guidance confusion? Why we should cut the CDC some slack — It’s the norm when dealing with fast-evolving disease crises

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. There is continuing confusion, and even consternation, over what seem to be disparate policies, recommendations and mandates emerging in response to the Delta-driven surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in much of the country. Masks or no masks? Vaccine mandates versus voluntary vaccination? Proof of vaccination for admission to bars and entertainment venues?

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Flu Vaccination#Slack#Flu Vaccine#Covid#Glp#Eta#Australian
geneticliteracyproject.org

Moderna vaccine appears to be significantly superior to Pfizer’s in preventing COVID hospitalizations

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released [September 17] by the Centers...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox16.com

Why do some vaccinated people still get COVID-19?

(Baptist Health) – There’s no doubt that COVID-19 vaccines work. And all those shots going into arms? They are making a difference. But some fully vaccinated people have still gotten sick with COVID-19. How can that happen?. Experts call these “breakthrough cases,” and they are not common. As of Sept....
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRN

Why you shouldn’t laminate your COVID vaccine card

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As proof of COVID vaccination becomes more common, it may seem like a good idea to try to protect your vaccine card by laminating it, but local doctors say that is not a good idea. Dr. Alex Jahangir, a member of Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force says...
NASHVILLE, TN
MSNBC

Covid vaccines are less popular than monoclonal antibodies in some places. Here's why.

Many people who oppose taking Covid-19 vaccines have cited concerns over the risks of using new technology to deal with a disease. But many of them are flocking to hospitals after having contracted Covid to get infusions of monoclonal antibodies — also a new technology to deal with a disease. This may seem like a paradox, but it isn’t a mystery. This tale of two technologies shows that vaccine hesitancy isn’t simply fear of new inventions but often a symptom of retrograde ideology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

Teachers union influenced CDC school masking guidance, emails show

The largest teachers union in the United States influenced federal health officials to include rules for universal masking in school buildings, according to newly published emails obtained by a government watchdog group. The union, the National Education Association, swayed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the CDC announced...
EDUCATION
McKnight's

CDC issues new COVID infection prevention and control guidance for nursing homes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommendations for preventing and controlling SARS-CoV-2 infections in nursing homes. The changes consolidate and simplify existing guidance on protective equipment, testing and quarantine for fully vaccinated nursing home residents, the CDC said. Questions about the updates will be answered during a Project Firstline webinar for clinicians on Sept. 17 at 2:15 p.m., ET. The registration page can be found here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Scientist

We should isolate when we have flu, not just covid-19

SEVERAL years ago, when I was working at a hospital in health research, I caught one of the bugs that were invariably transmitted around the building. I decided against commuting in, but I wasn’t so unwell that I couldn’t work from home. My manager informed me, however, that the hospital had a policy: if you are too ill to come to work, you are too ill to work from home.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy