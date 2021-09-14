CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnessing biotechnology: Faced with 720 million undernourished people around the world, UN embraces genetic engineering and precision agriculture

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In 2020, between 720 and 811 million people were undernourished globally, around 161 million more people than in 2019. Conflict in...

Gene editing: Powerful tool for managing climate change

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Growing up, my family spent summer weekends on the beaches of New York State. Riding in a car packed with kids...
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

As the dairy industry inches toward adopting ‘regenerative agriculture’ practices, tensions emerge between large-scale operations and anti-corporate purists

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Danone, General Mills (maker of Yoplait yogurt and Häagen-Dazs ice cream, among other big dairy brands), and yogurt maker Stonyfield have...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

We are less skeptical of genetic engineering than assumed

We often hear that Swiss consumers want their agriculture to be free from genetic engineering. But consumer acceptance of genetically modified crops is likely to be higher than the media leads us to believe, Angela Bearth says. The ban on growing genetically modified crops in Switzerland is set to expire...
AGRICULTURE
COVID and evolutionary fitness: As vaccines limit the virus’ ability to evolve into lethal strains, scientists hope future variants will be less threatening

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. There is no playbook for evolution. Delta could continue to ratchet up its rate of spread, or it could be ousted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Dismissing sizable sustainability benefits, organic industry petitions USDA to block hydroponics from being classified as organic

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Organic food producers, which eschew synthetic pesticides for “natural” ones, regularly market their products as more sustainable than conventional offerings, but they’re not. An analysis of 71 studies...
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: European political opposition to genetically modified crops softens while US anti-glyphosate hysteria rages

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Unlike America, Europe has traditionally been highly cautious of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) – specifically, crops for animal feed and human...
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

‘We need new tools including genetic engineering’: Climate change is terrible for crops, but great for weeds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. By the end of the century, scientists expect climate change to reduce corn yield significantly, with some estimating losses up to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Britain poised to dramatically overhaul outdated, restrictive EU genetically engineered crop and animal regulations

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The UK is gearing up to diverge from the EU and make it easier to research and commercially cultivate genetically engineered...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Managed honeybee and bumble bee colonies in the US are up as much as 85%, a 60 year high, as independent researchers challenge bee apocalypse narrative

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Western honey bee (Apis mellifera) is amongst the best-monitored insects but the state of other managed pollinators is less well known. Here, we review the status and...
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Japan poised to approve CRISPR gene edited sea bream fish that has 50% more muscle mass — and requires no extra food

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Japan is genetically modifying sea bream fish to have 50 percent more muscle and, according to Japan News/Yomiuri Shinbun, government approval...
ASIA
kfgo.com

AEM Welcomes Precision Agriculture Loan Act

Farm state Senators this week introduced the Precision Agriculture Loan Act. Nebraska Republican Deb Fischer and Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar say their bipartisan legislation would create a program within the Department of Agriculture to provide loan financing to farmers and ranchers interested in purchasing precision agriculture equipment. Precision agriculture is...
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘Lots of pain for little environmental gain’ — EU Farm to Fork strategy would reduce yields by 15%, cutting farmer incomes and increasing imports

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The [European] Commission has finally released a study on the impact of its F2F and Biodiversity Strategy proposals on the agriculture...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedPage Today

The Rising, Devastating Trends in Meth Use

The number of overdose deaths involving psychostimulants besides cocaine -- primarily methamphetamine -- increased by 180% in recent years, a cross-sectional study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) found. Using data from both the National Surveys on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) and the National Vital Statistics System...
HEALTH

