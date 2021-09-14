Harnessing biotechnology: Faced with 720 million undernourished people around the world, UN embraces genetic engineering and precision agriculture
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In 2020, between 720 and 811 million people were undernourished globally, around 161 million more people than in 2019. Conflict in...geneticliteracyproject.org
Comments / 1