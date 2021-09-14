CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

She Said, He Said: It takes courage for couples who want to reconnect after a marital disconnect from affair

By Lori Ann Kret, Jeff Cole She Said, He Said
Aspen Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband and I have been through several significant rough patches in our 16 years of marriage. A year ago, I learned he was newly involved in an affair. While it was a shock, I also recognize there were ways in which I hadn’t been showing up in the marriage. He cut off communication with the other woman, and we agreed we wanted to stay together. However, we can’t seem to really reconnect. We care about each other and work well logistically in managing our home and the kids, but it always feels like we’re on eggshells. We just want to get back to where we were before the affair. How do we get back there?

Emma Leon
8d ago

You cheat on me and we are OVER. You will never touch me again in life. That’s about all I have on this topic.

