She Said, He Said: It takes courage for couples who want to reconnect after a marital disconnect from affair
My husband and I have been through several significant rough patches in our 16 years of marriage. A year ago, I learned he was newly involved in an affair. While it was a shock, I also recognize there were ways in which I hadn’t been showing up in the marriage. He cut off communication with the other woman, and we agreed we wanted to stay together. However, we can’t seem to really reconnect. We care about each other and work well logistically in managing our home and the kids, but it always feels like we’re on eggshells. We just want to get back to where we were before the affair. How do we get back there?www.aspentimes.com
Comments / 8