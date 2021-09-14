CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

China's latest Covid outbreak linked to primary school

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has seen a new surge in coronavirus cases, linked to a primary school in Fujian province. Initial reports suggest the outbreak could be due to a student's father, who tested positive last week. Authorities in Fujian have ordered that all teachers and students must be tested within a week,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

China moves to contain fresh Covid outbreak in Fujian province

China has imposed new restrictions to contain a fresh outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 in the south-eastern Fujian province, with measures including mass testing, suspended transport services and closures of bars and cinemas. There were at least 22 new local cases recorded in Fujian province on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Singapore primary schools to shift online as COVID-19 cases rise

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Singapore's primary schools will shift to home-based learning for 10 days ahead of a key national examination, the education ministry said on Saturday, as the country reported 935 new COVID-19 cases the previous day, the highest since April last year. Primary 1 to 5 students will...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Restaurants#Serologic#The Global Times#Chinese
verdictfoodservice.com

Covid-19 Delta variant outbreak to impact Yum China’s quarterly profits

The mainlaind China licensee of Yum! Brands, Yum China Holdings, anticipates a significant hit to its adjusted operating profits in the third quarter of 2021 due to the recent Covid-19 Delta variant outbreak. The company said that more than 500 of its stores across 17 provinces were closed or offered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

China’s economy weakens on Delta outbreak and wary consumers

(Sept 15): China’s economy weakened further in August after the government imposed stringent measures to contain a widespread Covid-19 outbreak, curbing consumer spending and travel during the peak summer holiday break. Retail sales growth slowed sharply to 2.5% from a year ago, lower than the 7% estimate in a Bloomberg...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Thai campaign to vaccinate schoolchildren makes progress

Health officials in the Thai capital made headway Tuesday in their effort to vaccinate children against the coronavirus, giving shots of the Pfizer vaccine to students aged 12 to 18 with underlying diseases.Vaccinations for that age bracket were first offered last month through hospitals, but now are arranged by schools. A separate campaign by a medical research institute on Monday began inoculating children aged 10 to 18 with China’s Sinopharm vaccine.On Tuesday, 1,500 students received shots of the Pfizer vaccine, 800 for the first time and 700 as a follow-up to their first shot in August.Bangkok officials have asked...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

The Latest: WHO reports global decline in new COVID-19 cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to fall last week, with 3.6 million new cases reported globally, down from 4 million new infections the previous week, the World Health Organization said.Last week’s drop marked the first substantial decline for more than two months, with falling COVID-19 cases in every world region. In its latest update on the pandemic released on Tuesday, WHO said there were major decreases in cases in two regions: a 22% fall in the Middle East and a 16% drop in Southeast Asia.The U.N. health agency said there were just under 60,000 deaths in the past...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Shots in the dark: China sends Covid aid to Myanmar rebels

Delivering vaccines to Myanmar's junta, but also to rebel groups that are the generals' sworn enemies, China is playing both sides to fight the coronavirus and strengthen its hand in the messy politics of its southern neighbour. Health workers had also crossed over from China to deliver masks and hand sanitiser, he added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Taiwan seeks entry into key trade pact before China

Taiwan has filed an application to join a key Asia-Pacific trade pact just days after China submitted an application. But it warned that its bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) could be put at risk should China join first. The two places have a...
ECONOMY
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Beijing 2022: US athletes told they must be vaccinated against Covid-19

United States athletes competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics have been told they must be vaccinated against Covid-19. American athletes did not have to be vaccinated at the Tokyo 2020 Games. United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) guidelines say the "health and well-being" of all athletes...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Pandemic evictions, and US booster jabs approved

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Eviction for tenants following pandemic rent arrears. People are being evicted from their homes following rent arrears built up during the pandemic, despite the government saying...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EurekAlert

COVID-19 virus is evolving to get better at becoming airborne, new study shows

Results of a new study led by the University of Maryland School of Public Health show that people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 exhale infectious virus in their breath – and those infected with the Alpha variant (the dominant strain circulating at the time this study was conducted) put 43 to 100 times more virus into the air than people infected with the original strains of the virus. The researchers also found that loose-fitting cloth and surgical masks reduced the amount of virus that gets into the air around infected people by about half. The study was published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy