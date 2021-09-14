Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Plays limited role

Ahmed recorded three carries for four yards in Sunday's Week 1 win over the Patriots. He also added two receptions for 24 yards. Ahmed finished the game with only 11 offensive snaps, behind the likes of both Myles Gaskin and Malcolm Brown. However, he provided the longest play amongst the trio when he managed an 18-yard gain on a reception midway through the first quarter. Ahmed is currently on the outside looking in for a meaningful role in the offense, but he will be a name to monitor should either Gaskin or Brown be forced to miss game action at any point this season.