Guest speaker for FrankTalks session emphasizes importance of conversation to reach common purpose

By John McBryde
williamsonhomepage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a conflict-resolution practitioner, Samar S. Ali has worked in a variety of settings and at a host of different levels in her career. She is founding president and CEO of the organization Millions of Conversations, which was created in 2017 as a way to bring Americans together to transcend divide. Ali is also a research professor of Political Science and Law at Vanderbilt University, and is co-chair of the school’s Project on Unity & American Democracy.

