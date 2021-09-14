CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers' Alex Erickson: Lands roster spot

 9 days ago

Erickson was signed the the Panthers' active roster Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Erickson was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the Panthers' Week 1 matchup against the Jets. He served as the team's punt returner in that contest, tallying three returns for 31 yards. Rather than having Erickson revert back to the practice squad, the team elected to add him to the active roster, and he should be set to maintain his special-teams role in Week 2 against New Orleans.

IN THIS ARTICLE
