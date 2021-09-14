Lake Placid’s Volunteer of the Year: You
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid’s Distinguished Volunteer of the Year is the entire community. Local volunteer organizations, nonprofits and members of the community gathered to celebrate Lake Placid Community Day on Sunday. Each year, one youth and one adult member of the community are given a Distinguished Volunteer of the Year award at the event, but this time the event’s organizers had something different planned.www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com
Comments / 0