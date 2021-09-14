BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 14

• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on more than 20 charges after fleeing from police between the 1000 block of 19th Street and the 1900 block of Whitney Avenue at 8 p.m. Saturday. Felton J. Harris, 34, 2129 North Ave., was charged with resisting arrest, trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, illegal possession of a radar detector, inadequate plate lamp, windows tinted too dark, failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, failure to give half road to traffic, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, open door interferes with traffic, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, imprudent speed, fail to stop before entering a roadway, fail to stop at stop sign, unsafe movement in a motor vehicle, failure to yield right of way and failure to exercise due care. Police said Harris fled from them when they attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving. They said Harris came close to striking multiple other vehicles and pedestrians. Officers said they also recovered what appeared to be a large quantity of narcotics from inside Harris' vehicle. Harris' car also struck a Falls police patrol car, causing some damage.