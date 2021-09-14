CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Scores twice in thriller

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacobs rushed 10 times for 34 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 33-27 overtime win against the Ravens. He also caught one of two targets for six yards. Jacobs suited up after dealing with a toe injury and illness prior to Week 1. Although he looked a little banged up early, the tailback showed great perseverance to ultimately score twice. His first touchdown came on a two-yard plunge in the first half, then Jacobs tied the game with an impressive 15-yard end-zone trip in the fourth quarter. Despite teammate Kenyan Drake outgaining Jacobs with 70 yards on his 11 touches, neither runner could get much going on the ground against a swarming Ravens defense. Nonetheless, Jacobs provided the necessary scoring punch when required, starting his season on a strong note.

