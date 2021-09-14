CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders' Darren Waller: Big impact in win

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaller caught 10 of 19 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 33-27 overtime win against the Ravens. Waller was targeted early and often, but he took a while to get going, with a couple of drops hurting his performance initially. However, once he found his rhythm, Waller consistently took advantage of man coverage, racking up the looks from quarterback Derek Carr. The star tight end comfortably led the Raiders in all major receiving categories, adding an exclamation point with a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Coming off his first Pro-Bowl campaign, Waller's display Monday only added to the expectation that he's in for another huge year.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes perfect comparison for Raiders TE Darren Waller

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at Heinz Field, keeping Raiders tight end Darren Waller in check will be the top priority. Waller is a huge, athletic target and the focal point of the Raiders passing game. When head coach Mike Tomlin talked to...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the day. Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden is pleased with his team’s 2-0 start against two of...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Tomlin Compares Raiders TE Darren Waller To Chase Claypool: You Better Be Prepared For 19 Targets

Fresh off their wacky Monday night win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders will come to Heinz Field this Sunday for Pittsburgh’s home opener of the season. They’re bringing a group of 53. But one man stands above the rest. Almost literally. Tall, athletic tight end Darren Waller, who is sure to be Derek Carr’s favorite weapon this weekend.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
USA Today

Raiders release CB Nevin Lawson after serving two-game suspension

The Raiders made a roster move on Monday morning, releasing cornerback Nevin Lawson. The news was first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport as Lawson has just finished up his two-game suspension. Lawson was suspended earlier this offseason due to a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. It was the...
NFL
Raiders

Key Matchups: Darren Waller's season begins with a marquee matchup against his former team

The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the Baltimore Ravens in their first regular season game not only of this season, but with fans in Allegiant Stadium. Raider Nation will definitely be rowdy to see stars like 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson and Darren Waller do their thing. This game will be a fun one to watch as the Raiders high-octane offense will have to battle a stingy Ravens defense that had an 11-5 record last season. Gus Bradley and the new-look Raiders defense will also have a lot to prove, attempting to stop the Ravens' top playmakers in Jackson and running back Gus Edwards.
Baltimore Times

Ravens face former teammate turned elite TE Darren Waller

The Baltimore Ravens travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders this week for the season opener. When they take the field at Allegiant Stadium, there will be a very familiar face on the opposite sideline. Former Ravens’ wide receiver/tight end Darren Waller has experienced a career, resurgence with the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Every day should be Darren Waller’s birthday

The Las Vegas Raiders had quite a Week 1. They were circling down the drain as early as the first half of their Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens at home, as they were down 10-0 at the end of the first two quarters. But somehow, Derek Carr and company found their groove in the second half, forced overtime, and scored a wild 33-27 win, thanks in large part to tight end Darren Waller, who was also celebrating his 29th birthday while destroying defenders downfield.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football
silverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Darren Waller’s battle with addiction is the subject of Fox Sports special

Darren Waller’s story is one of the most inspirational and fascinating in the NFL. Now, the world can learn more about the Las Vegas Raiders’ superstar tight end’s incredible journey from a substance abuser who nearly died to a premier player at his position. Beginning Friday, Human: The Darren Waller Story will be available on all Fox Sports digital platforms. The trailer for the project is stunning;
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Watch blind Derek Carr miss wide open Darren Waller like he’s Jamarcus Russell (Video)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had tight end Darren Waller wide open, but he ignored him during Monday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Las Vegas Raiders began their quest to silence the critics this season, but they had a tough first test against the explosive offense of the Baltimore Ravens. To do so, they would need to keep up with them on offense. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they saw a great opportunity falter away into dust thanks to quarterback Derek Carr.
NFL
abc17news.com

Waller went from Ravens practice squad to Raiders star

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson made a key discovery before his last game against the Baltimore Ravens. Olson spotted Darren Waller working out as a practice squad player for Baltimore and told coach Jon Gruden how impressive Waller looked. The Raiders then signed Waller away from the Ravens two days later and he has developed into one of the top tight ends in the NFL. The Ravens will get to see that up close when they visit the Raiders in the season opener.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Juwan Johnson: This Year’s Version Of Darren Waller Or A Waiver-Wire Dud?

We’ve got a breakout tight end available on the waiver wire in most leagues. Is it time for Darren Waller 2.0 watch? Not quite, but Juwan Johnson shined in Week 1, and fantasy managers must start paying attention. He finished Sunday as the TE4 with 15.6 points. Get free start/sit...
NFL
Raiders

By The Numbers: Derek Carr and Darren Waller found their groove vs. Baltimore

The Raiders offense put on a show Monday night for Allegiant Stadium. The fans got their money's worth and then some in the Raiders' 33-27 come-from-behind victory in overtime. The charge of the offense was lead by two of the their offensive captains in Derek Carr and Darren Waller. Take...
NFL
The Spun

Darren Waller Can Make NFL History On Sunday Afternoon

2020 was a special year for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who made his first Pro Bowl after a career-year. But 2021 could be even more special depending on how he plays this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Waller has had four straight games of 100-plus receiving yards...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Jon Gruden's Comments on Darren Waller Are Puzzling

After the Raiders had a big win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden had some puzzling things to say about his team's tight end, Darren Waller. Listen to Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to those comments by the coach after the big win that went into overtime.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy