Last week, Waseca Public Schools’ students return to school for the 2021-22 school year. Programs have been operating all summer, and our fall activities have been underway for several weeks, but there is always something special about the first week of a new school year. Of all the emotions that can arise, the most prevalent for me is always that of hope. I am hopeful that our students have a successful academic year, learning the content and social skills they need to be successful in the world. I am hopeful that our students remain healthy, both physically and mentally, as they navigate their lives. And I am hopeful that our staff is able to bring their talents and expertise to their role in such a way that both the students and the adults make the growth we know they can.

WASECA, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO