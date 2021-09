Facebook’s never ending attempt to gather every last bit of data it can from you might have you wondering if this is real life or are we in an episode of Black Mirror? Facebook teamed up with Ray-Ban to release Ray-Ban stories, sunglasses that can record video, play audio, and basically put Facebook on your..well..face. Now on one hand it could be nice to go to a concert and not have to see a bunch of cell phones in the air recording instead of rocking out, but on the other hand, do you really want anyone knowing where your eyes are at all times? Not me asleep during the last promo meeting…oh yeah..run back the tape! BUSTED.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO