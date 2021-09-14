CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee County, OK

Mental health professionals offer pandemic tips

By D.E. Smoot dsmoot@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 9 days ago

Public health officials see signs of hope as the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases trend slowly downward, but the psychological impact could endure.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Health System, said the number of patients being admitted to its hospitals with COVID-19 as the primary complaint is declining. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 "has stabilized," but "I don't think we are out of the woods yet."

Robertson's comments came during a weekly conference call, providing updates about the pandemic for local media outlets as the delta variant of the coronavirus fueled a fourth surge of new cases. Robertson said this surge, affecting primarily the unvaccinated and a younger segment of the population, resulted with more hospitalizations and ventilator usage.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday a seven-day rolling average of 2,260 new cases a day statewide. Public health officials cautioned that numbers may be skewed because of holiday-related data and testing interruptions during the Labor Day Holiday and on weekends.

Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said the number of new cases is trending downward in the county as well, with the seven-day rolling average for 60 new cases a day on a per capita basis. The 14-day rolling average for Muskogee County is 71 cases a day per 100,000 people.

Dr. Scott Moseman, a psychiatrist at Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital, said the pandemic also produced a greater demand for mental health services. He attributed much of that to a loss of social activities.

"As a physician I think what we have done has been worth it — to save lives, to mitigate and to keep ICUs open so other people can be treated — but there is an impact, and the mental health impact is big," Moseman said Monday during the conference call, which focused on mental health issues. "We will experience it for months and years to come … This thing has got to get under control before we can start to look and see what the impact is."

Moseman said the segment of the population at risk in the long term likely will be relatively low. He hopes, however, the pandemic shines a light on challenges faced during the pandemic so the system will be able to withstand the demands of future public health crises.

Dr. Ondria Gleason, a psychiatrist at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, said during an ongoing public health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic "it can be distressing" to constantly watch events over which people have no control. She said this can create a "psychological sense of distress."

"When you can, get outside," Gleason said. "If you are outside in nature it really does a lot for your mental health and your physical health, it reduces anxiety and improves your mood, even in the short term."

Gleason said taking walks can "add that up day after day," and "it really makes a big difference."

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
luriechildrens.org

Drug Use, Mental Health Most Pressing Youth Health Concerns in Chicago Identified by Adults During Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago parents and other adults identified drug use and mental health as the most prominent health issues for Chicago’s children and adolescents, according to results from a new survey developed by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH). These were also leading concerns before the COVID-19 pandemic, but social isolation and major changes to daily routines during the pandemic further escalated the difficulties that youth experience. The study found that:
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
County
Muskogee County, OK
Muskogee County, OK
Health
KRMG

Oklahomans report the highest rates of mental health issues during pandemic

Millions of Americans say they’ve dealt with anxiety and depression during the pandemic. So far, more than 41 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States. A survey conducted by Quote Wizard studied mental health data from each state, provided by the Centers for Disease Control. Each state’s frequency of anxiety or depression from April 2020 to August 2021 was analyzed.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thestatehousefile.com

Mental health organization offers insight on supporting those in need

Trigger warning: The following article talks about the topic of suicide, which some readers may find disturbing. Reader’s discretion is advised. INDIANAPOLIS—With September being Suicide Prevention Month, a Johnson County organization is urging people to enroll in prevention and awareness classes. Hope Thompson is the project coordinator for Upstream Prevention,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Robertson
WMTW

We need to focus on kids' mental health beyond the pandemic, experts say

Maine — The last year and a half has been very stressful for a lot of people, including children. There is a big focus on mental health as students return to the classroom for the new school year, but experts say it will be important that children who struggled before the pandemic don't fall through the cracks.
KIDS
CBS Denver

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette Hosts Mental Health Hearing Focusing On Children During The Pandemic

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette hosted a hearing that focused specifically on children and COVID-19 with mental health experts. The pandemic has taken a mental toll on the younger generation, with Children’s Hospital Colorado declaring an emergency in the state. (credit: CBS) “What can parents and communities be doing right now to support you to prevent crises?” asked DeGette. Rep. Diana DeGette (credit: CBS) “Children are being affected by the pandemic but not only by the pandemic, but all of the things that are around the pandemic, the financial uncertainty and other issues,” said Arthur Evans with the American Psychological Association. “They have to be on the lookout for those signs and symptoms that their children are experiencing difficulty and make sure that their children, they are doing everything they can to connect their children to services.” The chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics also address the vaccine for children 5 to 11, saying that dose is about a third of what adults receive.
COLORADO STATE
Harvard Crimson

Freshmen Report Social Isolation, Declining Mental Health Amid Pandemic

This is Part IV of our Freshman Survey series. Part I is here, Part II is here, and Part III is here. Full data and visualizations will be released later this week. As freshmen scurried across the Yard last week, many were headed to their first in-person class for the first time in 18 months. This classroom experience was far from the normal, though, with many pandemic norms — including compulsory masking — still in place.
MENTAL HEALTH
Forsyth County News

‘It’s difficult for us to strike a balance’: Students, professionals talk about suicide prevention and mental health

At a recent meeting, panel members, including local students, discussed suicide prevention and mental health issues in the community. On Thursday, Sept. 9, members of the Forsyth County Drug Awareness Council hosted “Connect to Protect: A Focus on Youth Mental Health” at Local Church Forsyth, where community leaders, school officials, students and more discussed mental health challenges facing Forsyth County students and ways to deal with those issues.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Health Professionals#Labor Day
MyStateline.com

OSF HealthCare offers mental health help on 9/11 20th anniversary

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) – Many people remember exactly where they were when they heard about the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Even if you were not in New York at the time, this day can elicit an array of negative, difficult to process emotions in people across the country, from sadness, strength and anger to anxiety and fear.
PEORIA, IL
goodmenproject.com

The Burdens of the Pandemic: How Men Could Actively Seek Mental-Health Support

— The global pandemic has taken a toll on people all around the world, as people have lost loved ones, jobs, and regular contact with their friends, family, and partners. Undoubtedly, this has had a massive effect on people’s mental health, especially when paired with long periods of isolation due to curfews and quarantine.
MENTAL HEALTH
Whit

Tips to Manage Your Mental Health for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Sept. 1 marked the beginning of National Suicide Awareness Month, Sept. 5 marked the start of National Suicide Awareness Week and Sept. 10 is World Suicide Awareness Day. It’s no secret that college, work and life in general is hard. Sometimes deadlines can pile up and funds can run low. Things can seem dark and lonely, and the end of the tunnel may appear to be so far away. But, there always is an end of the tunnel. There is a light on the other side. It’s just about making it there.
GLASSBORO, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mobihealthnews.com

Digital mental health company Ginger begins offering services in Spanish

Digital behavioral health platform Ginger announced Monday its on-demand mental healthcare services will soon be available to members in Spanish. Select Ginger clients will have access to the Spanish language program in the fall, and all members will be able to use Ginger’s behavioral health tools in Spanish by early 2022.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Better mental health supports needed for pregnant individuals during the pandemic, says study

Physician-researchers say more mental health supports are needed for pregnant individuals, after a survey found nearly three-quarters of individuals who had been pregnant during the pandemic reported moderate to high levels of distress, and one in five experienced depressive symptoms. The researchers, led by clinicians at Unity Health Toronto, surveyed...
MENTAL HEALTH
WWLP 22News

Organization offers mental health services on National Suicide Prevention Month

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and there’s a local organization that is offering its services to people in our region. The organization has specific therapy programs targeted at reducing the risk of self-harm. ServiceNet is a network of mental health and human services resources, located in western Massachusetts with a location in Northampton.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
1K+
Followers
103
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy