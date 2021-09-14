The '200 wins and 3,000 strikeouts' quiz

Congratulations to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer who over the weekend became the 19th pitcher in MLB history to reach 3,000 career strikeouts. Scherzer reached the milestone in memorable fashion, taking a perfect game into the 8th inning against the rival San Diego Padres. He also recorded an immaculate inning in the game for good measure. Scherzer has been downright dominant for L.A., going 6-0 in eight starts since the trade while striking out 72 batters in just 51 innings. He also has a 0.88 ERA as a Dodger, and now leads all of MLB with a 2.17 ERA, leaving him very much in the conversation to win his fourth career Cy Young Award.