The Las Vegas Raiders have an above-average quarterback in Derek Carr, who will exceed expectations in 2021 in more ways than one. The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off their 2021 regular season inside Allegiant Stadium on Monday night, as they welcome a perennial playoff team in the Baltimore Ravens. Derek Carr and company will look to get their season off on the right foot, but playing against a Ravens defense that should be excellent again this season could be a tough task in week 1.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO