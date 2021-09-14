Startup Looks To Create Woolly Mammoth Hybrids By 2027 After $15M Funding

Scientists are inching closer to Jurassic Park as they try to de-extinct the Woolly Mammoth. This whole project has been undertaken by a company called Colossal and their task is simple. Use CRISPR gene sequencing technology to reconstruct the majestic beasts. They also make some claims about doing this to "combat climate change," but the evidence for this fact is specious at best. Despite all that, they have raised $15 million of funding to try and make the Woolly Mammoth walk amongst us again. Basically, Colossal argues that the animals were, "active benefactors in preserving the health of the Arctic region." Could bringing them back help stabilize a worrisome climate trend in those parts of the world? Probably not. Would it be kinda cool to see a mammoth take another step on this planet? Probably so! Check out what the company has to say about its efforts right here.

WILDLIFE ・ 6 DAYS AGO