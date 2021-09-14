CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Startup Looks To Create Woolly Mammoth Hybrids By 2027 After $15M Funding

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto 127674910 © Planetfelicity | Dreamstime.com. A startup named Colossal has a pretty unique goal that can also be described as simply that: colossal. With CRISPR, a gene-editing technology, the company aims to “revive” the woolly mammoth and bring this creature back to life in less than 10 years’ time.

