Raiders topple Ravens in remarkable MNF opener

By Barry Werner
 9 days ago
The Monday Night Football season opened in Las Vegas. The game between the Baltimore Ravens and Raiders set the bar way too high for all the games that follow on the final day of weekly NFL schedule.

In a mind-boggling game, the Raiders came away with a 33-27 victory when Derek Carr found Zay Jones with a 31-yard pass with 3:38 left in overtime.

The play concluded an overtime sequence that saw the Raiders think they had won, then Carr threw an interception.

Lamar Jackson fumbled on the subsequent drive and the Raiders looked like they were going to try for a game-winning field goal.

Oops, they were flagged for delay of game so Jon Gruden sent his offense back on the field, setting the stage for Carr to Jones.

The Jackson fumble:

Carr after realizing he had another chance following the pick.

Carr to Jones, game!

The game had only gotten to the extra period because Justin Tucker and Daniel Carlson traded long field goals in the final 37 seconds of the fourth quarter.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Mnf#Espn#Abc
