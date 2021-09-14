CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent’s Standing Rock Short Films Festival Is Taking Applications

By Anastasia Pantsios
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKent’s Standing Rock Cultural Arts has put out a call for submissions of independent shorts and videos for next year’s Short Films Festival, which attracts entries from around the world. The 19th annual festival will take place Saturday January 28, 2022 at the Kent Stage, COVID permitting (if not, the festival will be virtual again).

