NFL

Raiders christen new Las Vegas stadium with wild overtime win against Ravens

By Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
 9 days ago

LAS VEGAS — Here’s to some show-stopping drama.

Just when it appeared the Baltimore Ravens were knocked out for the count in overtime on Monday night, a miracle happened in the form of a Derek Carr interception.

Then came another miracle with a Lamar Jackson fumble.

It set the stage for Carr’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones that lifted the Raiders to a 33-27 victory in one of the most remarkable overtime finishes imaginable.

So, this is how the Raiders served up a performance in their first real game before a live audience at their new home, Allegiant Stadium, since the franchise moved from Oakland last year.

Raiders WR Bryan Edwards is stopped short of the goal line by Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens in overtime. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Somebody called the place Death Star … as in doom for visiting teams. Well, the Ravens, who blew a 14-point lead and were derailed by two Jackson fumbles in the second half, know all about the doom.

Carr passed for 435 yards but undoubtedly saved his best for last. He couldn’t be blamed for the overtime interception. It went through the hands of receiver Willie Snead IV, ricocheted off the shoulder pads of Ravens safety DeShon Elliott and into the hands of Anthony Averett. The Raiders went from a premature celebration after it appeared Bryan Edwards scored a 33-yard game-winning TD to first-and-goal at the 1-yard line … to heartbreak.

Only a reprieve came when Carl Nassib jarred the ball loose from Jackson, which set up one more big throw from Carr.

What a debut before the fans. It lived up to the marquee magic that Las Vegas is famous for. And what a curtain call.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raiders christen new Las Vegas stadium with wild overtime win against Ravens

IN THIS ARTICLE
