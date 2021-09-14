Harvard vows to pull investments from fossil fuel industry, leaving Yale behind

It was summer when Lauren LeClaire ’24 first visited Yale — not as a prospective applicant or recent admit, but as a rising sophomore. LeClaire spent the entirety of her first year at Yale in her childhood bedroom on Zoom, a situation not unheard of among members of her class. The majority of the class of 2024 spent half or all of last year away from campus, with the COVID-19 pandemic precluding an in-person introduction to Yale. This fall, sophomores are returning to Yale for the first time in many months, or, like LeClaire, arriving for the first time ever, and the in-person college experience is new to them all. But some say the University has not done enough to help students adjust.

