Harvard vows to pull investments from fossil fuel industry, leaving Yale behind

Decrying the putative leftism of elite colleges has been standard right-wing fare for decades — William F. Buckley’s 1951 “God and Man at Yale” pioneered the genre. By now, we’ve all encountered some version of the argument: Elite universities like Yale are bastions of leftist, “illiberal” ferment, bursting with adherents brainwashed by their radical professors and hell bent on destroying the bedrocks of American society. In recent years, however, carping about leftist orthodoxy on college campuses has become fashionable among self-described “liberals,” especially of the Harper’s Letter variety. At a moment of sustained right-wing assaults on the academy — from legislative attacks on university curricula to professor watchlists to the longer-term defunding of higher education — liberal hand wringing over the supposed radicalism of college students gives conservatives a convenient bipartisan alibi. But these arguments aren’t just dangerous. They’re wrong.
