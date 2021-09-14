CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard vows to pull investments from fossil fuel industry, leaving Yale behind

By Rose Horowitch
Yale Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvard University — Yale’s fiercest rival — announced on Thursday that it would end all investments in the fossil fuel industry. The decision leaves Yale with a dwindling number of peers who have kept investments in the industry. Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said that the university has ended its direct...

yaledailynews.com

