Leader: Urbanization is problem

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 9 days ago

In his Sept. 10 commentary, George Plumb notes that in 1950s Vermont "only one of two people a year died by gun violence from others." But in 2020, there were 103 murders. Citing no evidence, Mr. Plumb connects this appalling rise in murder to Vermont's support of the defense industry.

www.timesargus.com

Washington Examiner

Joe Biden's ship has started to sink

August 2021 will probably be remembered as the month when Joe Biden's presidency was holed below the waterline. September is the month when it started to sink. Biden is beset by several disasters at once. All the blame is his, for they flow from his dumb, stubborn, and ideological moves immediately after he was sworn in. First, his border crisis has graduated into a catastrophe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Border patrol's outrageous treatment of migrants

(CNN) — A human-rights catastrophe has taken shape on the border in Texas -- and it has happened on the Biden administration's watch. Monday, the nation saw horrifying images of Border Patrol officials appearing to chase and confront asylum seekers, who were largely Haitian, near the international bridge between Coahuila, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas.
Times-Argus

Police: Middlebury man had cocaine at Berlin inn

BARRE — A Middlebury man on parole for selling heroin is accused of having a large amount of cocaine in Berlin. Eric McGee, 36, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of cocaine possession. If convicted, McGee faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He was released on conditions after Judge Kevin Griffin denied the state’s request for a $2,500 unsecured appearance bond.
Washington Post

That time Trump accused a Republican of election fraud

“Based on the fraud committed … a new election should take place or [the] results nullified.”. It sounds like Donald Trump complaining about the 2020 election results in Arizona, or Nevada, or Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan or Wisconsin. Or his complaints about last week’s recall election in California, or the upcoming gubernatorial election in Virginia.
Idaho Capital Sun

Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate parliamentarian has turned down a plan to include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented people in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, a blow for Democrats and immigration advocacy groups when the decision was disclosed late Sunday. “We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide […] The post Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Times-Argus

Bombardier takes parting shots at public safety authority, police critics

BARRE — Five weeks from retirement, Police Chief Tim Bombardier lamented the damage he believes has been done by those who parrot the phrase “defund the police,” but suggested he wouldn’t be opposed to defunding the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority. They don’t call him “Bomber” for nothing. Prodded by...
WebProNews

Latest Trends in the Firearm Industry

President Joe Biden’s nominee for Chief of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, David Chipman, was pulled from consideration earlier this month. Chipman, who once served as an ATF agent before becoming a prominent gun control advocate, likely would have failed to run the gauntlet of congressional hearings. The problem, gun rights advocates say, was, ironically, Chipman’s allegiance with Biden’s extremist views on gun control: Although a gun owner, Chipman advocates for a blanket ban on assault weapons and limitations on high-capacity magazines. There is nothing new about these talking points – all Democratic presidents who’ve held office since Clinton have wanted to institute such bans.
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin could see major changes if Congress passes ‘Build Back Better’

In Washington, D.C., two intertwined pieces of legislation are ensnared in bickering among House and Senate Democrats while Republicans mostly look the other way. But this week, a pair of conversations 850 miles west of the nation’s capital brought the potential impact of those bills home to Wisconsin — a brief slice of real life […] The post Wisconsin could see major changes if Congress passes ‘Build Back Better’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
New Jersey Monitor

‘Torres for mayor’ campaign in Paterson is shameless even by N.J. standards

“Why not?” That’s what Joey Torres told Joe Malinconico for a Monday story about Torres testing the waters for a mayoral run in Paterson, a story that posted almost exactly four years after Torres pleaded guilty to corruption charges and resigned in disgrace as the city’s mayor. I love messy drama, so part of me […] The post ‘Torres for mayor’ campaign in Paterson is shameless even by N.J. standards appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Times-Argus

Legislators call for honest teaching of history

The Legislature’s Social Equity Caucus is calling for an “honest and complete” teaching of United States history in Vermont K-12 schools. The caucus released a statement Thursday, encouraging Vermonters to “challenge a growing narrative coming from outside our borders that is deliberately using fear and division to threaten our world-class education system.”
