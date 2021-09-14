Leader: Urbanization is problem

President Joe Biden’s nominee for Chief of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, David Chipman, was pulled from consideration earlier this month. Chipman, who once served as an ATF agent before becoming a prominent gun control advocate, likely would have failed to run the gauntlet of congressional hearings. The problem, gun rights advocates say, was, ironically, Chipman’s allegiance with Biden’s extremist views on gun control: Although a gun owner, Chipman advocates for a blanket ban on assault weapons and limitations on high-capacity magazines. There is nothing new about these talking points – all Democratic presidents who’ve held office since Clinton have wanted to institute such bans.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO