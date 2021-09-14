CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas’ abortion restrictions protect the right of life for unborn babies

By Hannah Dilanchyan
chimesnewspaper.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine the sound of a small heartbeat in the hospital’s empty hallways. Imagine the future of the unborn child—there are endless possibilities. They will grow up to have passions, pursue careers, form relationships and become their own person. They might struggle in life, as everyone does, but they will have a chance. A shot to make their own decisions. A chance to live.

chimesnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Psaki snaps at male reporter over question about abortion, Biden's faith: 'You've never faced those choices'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki snapped at a reporter Thursday after he asked how President Biden can consider himself a Catholic while also supporting abortion. Owen Jensen, a reporter with EWTN, a Catholic news network, asked Psaki during her daily press briefing why the president supports abortion "when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Washington Post

Texas’s abortion law is even more unpopular than we thought

When the Supreme Court gave an at-least-temporary go-ahead to Texas’s law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, we and many others asked a question: Had Republicans caught the car on abortion?. They have long pushed for overturning Roe v. Wade, but for decades that was much more hypothetical...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Rape#Christianity Today#Heartbeat#Christians#The Texas Tribune#Planned Parenthood#Focus On The Family
Washington Post

They came to Texas for the big houses and barbecue. They also got new laws on abortion, guns and voting.

There was a lot to like in Austin when Kevin Longley moved there a month and a half ago from Maryland’s Montgomery County. His wife had gotten a promotion at her tech company, and their new city already had a solid reputation as a less expensive, more chill Silicon Valley. They bought a 3,000-square foot, five-bedroom house, far bigger than what they could afford outside of D.C. There were breakfast tacos, and amazing barbecue, and weekend day trips to nearby lakes with their 5-year-old daughter.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Kansas City Star

Texas’ new anti-family abortion law is already hurting women’s health care in Kansas

Texas’ latest attack on the constitutional right to abortion care, SB 8, has been in place less than a week, and already the effects of the bill are rippling across the region. The law is unique among anti-abortion measures in that the state of Texas has deputized its population to act as enforcers of a law that criminalizes anyone who helps a woman access abortion care in Texas after six-weeks gestation — well before most people know they’re pregnant in the first place.
KANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

Indiana reinstates harsh abortion restrictions in state after ruling from federal appeals court - one week after Texas passed America's most extreme reproductive rights law

Indiana has reinstated its harsh abortion restrictions following a ruling from a federal appeals court, just one week after Texas passed America's most extreme reproductive rights law. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued a 2-1 ruling Wednesday that allows Indiana to continue enforcing several abortion laws, marking another...
U.S. POLITICS
orlandoweekly.com

The most radical Supreme Court in American history just announced its intentions to kill Roe v. Wade

In May, when the Supreme Court agreed to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, it was clear Roe v. Wade’s days were numbered. Mississippi had banned most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. Its law was obviously unconstitutional, at least insofar as the court has interpreted the Constitution since 1973. But the state asked the court to ignore stare decisis based on its purported concern for “the health of the maternal patient, the dignity of the unborn child, and the integrity of the medical profession.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy