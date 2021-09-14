Litecoin Surges 35% After Walmart Partnership Rumor Before Promptly Crashing Back Down
Litecoin has been hit with high volatility after skyrocketing in price amid Walmart partnership rumors before promptly crashing back down. On Monday, the price of the cryptocurrency surged by more than 35% when rumors surfaced in the form of a press release announcing the retail giant’s partnership with the asset. Learning of this, both the Litecoin Foundation and Walmart came out with statements debunking the rumors, clarifying that the news and the press release were fake.hypebeast.com
