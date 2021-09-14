CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Albury: Peace, love and understanding

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 9 days ago

This summer, I was once again able to avoid voluntarily setting up a tent in the woods and spending a sleepless night on the ground. While I’m not a huge fan of camping, I admit that some of my past overnight excursions in the great outdoors have had positive outcomes.

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Argus

Jensen Afield: What the deer woods will bring

The morning came up gray and dull, with little wind. The gray squirrels, not due for perhaps another half-hour, kept to their nests, high up in the trees. Not time to go on high alert just yet, but the eyes and ears are tuned in anyway, for the deer hunter had learned years earlier that deer can show up, unannounced, at any time, at any hour.
Times-Argus

A Yankee Notebook: Our canine companions

I should have known Kiki wouldn’t stay in her little hatch in the rear deck of the kayak, even though I’d thoughtfully padded it with a big fluffy towel. As soon as we left the dock, I could feel her thrashing around back there and then, out of the hatch, standing on the deck behind me, leaning against me. Her nose rested on my left shoulder. She was not happy.
ANIMALS
Only In Indiana

The Fall Foliage Flyer Train Ride In Indiana Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family

What is it about the autumn season that brings with it the overpowering need to get out and explore the countryside when it’s at its most colorful? We’re not sure, but it’s such a popular pastime that it’s called “leaf-peeping season” for a reason! Well, there’s no better way to go leaf-peeping in the beautiful state of Indiana than an old-school train ride, and this train ride in Indiana is sure to thrill the entire family with its old-world charm and vividly colorful atmosphere.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

Peace and music

“Woodstack, One Day of Peace and Music,” an annual Woodstock-themed fundraising concert for the Prospect House and Civil War Museum in Battle Lake is drawing nearer. Jay Johnson, who runs the Prospect House, is a descendant of James Allison “Cap” Colehour, who was the oldest surviving Civil War veteran in Otter Tail County up until his death in 1938. Colehour started the Prospect House in 1887 initially as a hotel for summer guests. Now, the extraordinary house operates as a museum. As Johnson described, “The Prospect House Museum is a collection of history — local history — that goes back 200 years.”
BATTLE LAKE, MN
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
1077 WRKR

Eerie Photos of a Nearly 100 Year Old Abandoned Pool in Anderson, Indiana

I don't know about you, but to me, there's something so fascinating about abandoned places. I love looking at photos from when people go urban exploring. I'm in a group on Facebook that shares a lot of abandoned cool places around the state of Indiana. The group is called Abandoned Central and Southern Indiana, and if you're a fan of abandoned places you'll definitely want to check it out.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Henry Kissinger
Indy100

10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style

Sleeping with your dog (or dogs) in bed is a great way to feel close to them...until it’s two hours before the alarm clock goes off and a paw jabs you in the face for the fourth time that night. And even if your pups are polite sleepers, there are times when they just need to have a space of their own to lie down, stretch out, curl up, and nap the day away. We looked at some of the top-rated and highest selling pet beds on the market to determine which look like the best deal while being...
PETS
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
DRINKS
CatTime

10 Cute Cats Enjoying The Fall Season [PICTURES]

If your cat is an indoor cat, they've probably sat at that window and looked at the trees. If your cat is more of an outdoor stroller, they've likely sauntered through your yard and neighborhood and noted all the pretty colors -- and probably even climbed a tree or two. Here are some cats who love fall! The post 10 Cute Cats Enjoying The Fall Season [PICTURES] appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Scouting#Ranger
womenworking.com

5 Tips to remember dreams, according to sleep specialists

Almost everyone can understand the frustration of enjoying a dream, and yet being unable to remember the details after waking up. As some of the most entertaining parts of our imagination, they are also notoriously forgettable. Believe it not, most dreams are forgotten nearly instantly. “We don’t encode dreams into...
HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

I’m married but I am in love with a younger man

Love comes in different shapes, sizes, colours and ages. Even though celebrities have glorified that an age gap can never matter in a strong relationship or marriage, it’s not practical in real life. I have always wanted to deem it true; one day I could be with someone whom my...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In Georgia

This Small Georgia Walk-Up Window, Big Chick, Serves The Best Fried Chicken

Wouldn’t it be nice when the urge for fried chicken hits to have an easy, walk-up window in order to satisfy your craving? Welcome to Big Chick in Georgia, a Washington outpost that has been serving the scene for over 35 years. This small, walk-up window offers up scrumptious Southern eats, from their famous fried chicken served in buckets to homemade biscuits, and beyond.
GEORGIA STATE
chatelaine.com

Libra: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Libra is an air sign that is concerned with fairness, beauty and connection. Your ruling planet is relationship-oriented Venus. You tend to think of things in the context of relationships, and are at your best when you have a partner in crime. Quality and aesthetics are of utmost importance to you and without them you just feel off. Indecision and FOMO (fear of missing out) can plague you, but you’ve got to pick sides and make choices in life. The pro tip for this most classic Libra problem is to strive to be authentic instead of accommodating.
LIFESTYLE
Times-Argus

Five Little Lives

One recent day did not go as planned, but after starting with sadness, tension and adrenaline, it came to an end with an incredible feeling of happiness. With plans for tailgating and Castleton University football, I was up early for an 8-mile run. Not quite 1½ miles in, I came upon a mother opossum, dead in the road, one lifeless baby beside her, two others wriggling on the pavement, and a pouchful more crying and trying to nurse.
FACEBOOK

Comments / 0

Community Policy