Akron, OH

Theron Brown Piano Trio Plays Akron Civic’s Knight Stage

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePianist Theron Brown is part of the rising generation of Cleveland jazz musicians, and he’s already made a name for himself in this area, and beyond. The Akron-based Zanesville native’s music encompasses both jazz and classic music, in which he’s earned degrees at the University of Akron. He teaches jazz piano at Kent State University and he’s co-founder/director of Akron’s Rubber City Jazz & Blues Festival. He even appeared in the Miles Davis bio film Miles Ahead as a young Herbie Hancock.

