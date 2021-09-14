Disney Sets Official Release Date for Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid'

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMore than two years after its original announcement, Disney has finally announced the official release date for the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. According to numerous reports, the studio is now planning to release the remake on May 26, 2023, almost four years after the project was initially revealed. Halle Bailey will take the lead as Ariel, with renowned actor Javier Bardem and Snowpiercer veteran Daveed Diggs taking on the roles of King Triton and Sebastien respectively. Shang-Chi‘s Awkwafina will return to Disney as Scuttle, and comedic actress Melissa McCarthy portraying Ursula. Jacob Tremblay and Jonah Hauer-King round out the cast as Flounder and Prince Eric.

