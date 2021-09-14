Larry David Goes Viral for Plugging His Ears at NYFW Show

Where were you when ’90s James Bond movie GoldenEye came out? We can tell you where Idris Elba was: seeing it opening weekend then reviewing it as a regular viewer. A recent clip has emerged on Twitter, thanks to user KevBot_007, of various people who’ve just seen Pierce Brosnan’s first turn as James and giving their thoughts. Among those randomly selected is a young Elba, who appears right at the end. “[Brosnan’s] really good. He’s got all the charm, and he’s got all the looks, y’know what I mean?” Elba says. “He’s fit, he’s strong, and blah, blah, blah. Yeah, he’s alright.”

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO