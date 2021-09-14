CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry David Goes Viral for Plugging His Ears at NYFW Show

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedy legend Larry David recently attended STAUD‘s Spring/Summer 2022 show at New York Fashion Week. David was seated front row at the event next to Jared Leto and appeared to be enjoying the show at the beginning. Versha Sharma, Editor in Chief at Teen Vogue, first spotted the iconic comedian at the show and posted the video to her Instagram. The sighting caught many by surprise but it seemed to show David enjoying the show prior to the music becoming too loud.

