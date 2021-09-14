Lindholm: Emergency rental problem

Approximately two months ago, a tenant of mine applied for funds from the Vermont Emergency Rental Program, well before her August rent was due. When a community partner submitted the application on her behalf, they inadvertently included one page of an application for a different client. Because of this, my tenant's entire application was marked as "fraudulent." It took four phone calls over several weeks to figure out why it was not being processed. In mid-August, I was assured her application was moving forward. However, three weeks after I was told that, I still do not have her August or September rent.