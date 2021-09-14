CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Lindholm: Emergency rental problem

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 9 days ago

Approximately two months ago, a tenant of mine applied for funds from the Vermont Emergency Rental Program, well before her August rent was due. When a community partner submitted the application on her behalf, they inadvertently included one page of an application for a different client. Because of this, my tenant's entire application was marked as "fraudulent." It took four phone calls over several weeks to figure out why it was not being processed. In mid-August, I was assured her application was moving forward. However, three weeks after I was told that, I still do not have her August or September rent.

mynews13.com

Housing Experts: Emergency rental money is there, but some landlords don't want it

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Tashay Bryant realized her savings were running thin earlier this summer, she took action. Bryant applied and was accepted for future emergency rental assistance (ERA) from Our Florida, a federally-funded program administered by the state. She also paid August rent early, thinking it would both help her family stay stably housed and show the property manager she was reliable: a double win.
ORLANDO, FL
State
Vermont State
ABC 15 News

Emergency rental assistance still available for Phoenix residents

A Valley woman facing eviction received good news on Friday. After months of uncertainty, Carolyn Moore, 67, found out she wasn't going to be evicted. At least not yet. "What am I going to do?" she asked a few hours before getting the news. "I'm trying to find something to...
PHOENIX, AZ
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Emergency Rental Assitance Program changes requirements to help more people

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -This week, an announcement came about changing the Federal language and requirements in the National Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The ERAP program started in April of 2020. A program like this never existed in Wyoming until the pandemic. It has faced challenges along the way, as it has been re-managed and tweaked after its first initiation when the need for supplementary income to avoid mass homelessness became real.
HOUSE RENT
therealdeal.com

Rental insurance startup looks to solve late-rent problem

Late rent payments are a problem not only for renters, who bear the cost of exorbitant late fees, but also for property owners, who depend on steady income. Jetty, a Silicon Valley-backed rental insurance provider, says it has a solution for both. The company launched its new product, Jetty Rent,...
HOUSE RENT
#Landlord#Vermonters
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Rental Inspection Program

If you own or live in a rental property in the City of Mentor, be aware that the City’s rental inspection program will resume this fall. Inspections have been on hold since the start of the pandemic but have resumed September 1st. The program is designed to ensure that rental...
MENTOR, OH
cityoflodi.us

Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Wisconsinites should not fear being evicted, having their utilities shut off, or being without a place to live because their budgets have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) is partnering with members of the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association, as well as Energy Services,...
WISCONSIN STATE
thegabber.com

Pinellas Expands Rental Help

Are you a renter in Pinellas who needs financial help? If you’ve experienced a loss of income or an increase in costs since March 13, 2020 – for any reason – you may be eligible for help with your rent. The expansion comes after a second round of federal funding...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WWEEK

State Agency Running Emergency Rental Assistance Program Pulls $86 Million From Local Partners

Oregon’s efforts to distribute federal rental assistance to tenants in danger of eviction continue to flounder. The state agency in charge of handling the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program wrote a letter to local program leads Sept. 7 announcing it would be pulling $86 million in funding from community action agencies struggling to distribute rental assistance dollars.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
kurv.com

Rental Assistance Available In Donna

Those in Hidalgo County in need of help to make rent payments have an option in Donna. The county rent relief program has opened an office in Donna where those who need assistance can walk-in to sign up. The service launches starting today at the Donna Recreation Center and is open from 10:00-a.m. to 3:00-p.m. HidalgoCSA-dot-Org has all the details on who qualifies.
DONNA, TX
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Opens Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance

The city of Fort Lauderdale is offering rental assistance to eligible residents who were financially impacted during the coronavirus pandemic. Households can receive up to six months of rental assistance and must meet the following requirements:. Rental apartment/home must be located in the City of Fort Lauderdale. Qualifies for unemployment...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
washingtoninformer.com

$46B Emergency Rental Assistance Delay Leaves 3.5M at Risk of Eviction

An estimated 3.5 million renters face the likelihood of eviction over the next two months — despite the availability of $46 billion in emergency rental assistance (ERA) allocated by Congress. The crux of this looming crisis is the uneven local response to providing authorized assistance to both renters and landlords. And the approaching Sept. 30 deadline for first-round funding leaves dwindling days for corrective actions.
HOUSE RENT

