The 22nd Tremont Arts & Cultural Festival Fills Lincoln Park for Two Days

By Anastasia Pantsios
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSun 9/19 @ noon-5PM The Tremont Arts and Cultural Festival celebrates its 22nd year this weekend, in a community that has changed a lot in the last two decades. It was back in the 90s when artists began moving into what was then a down-on-its-heels community, formerly comprising small ethnic conclaves by torn apart by freeway construction and economic decline. Cheap housing and storefronts attracted artists who opened galleries, giving birth to the Tremont Art Walks, which lasted until just a few years ago.

