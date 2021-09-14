Instagram Users Will Soon Have More Control on Content Shown on Their Feeds

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleInstagram is testing a Favorites feature, where users can add specific accounts where their posts will be prioritized to rank higher in users’ feeds. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi has made a tweet about the trial feature by Instagram with screenshots demonstrating how it works: users will be able to add accounts as “Favorites,” and those posts will be pushed at the top of users’ feed. This function gives users more control over the content they prefer to see and helps the platform’s algorithm to understand the interest of users more. Other than manually inputting those accounts, the Facebook-owned platform will also suggest different accounts for you to include on your favorite list.

Gmail Will Soon Let Users Call Each Other Within The App

At the moment, Google separates its various apps and services from each other. Gmail would be its email service, Meet would be its video conferencing service, and so on. However, Google has since announced some upcoming changes that would transform Gmail into a hybrid platform where users can do multiple things within the app aside from checking their emails.
Instagram Will Soon Let Users Mark Other Users As ‘Favorites’

Instagram, like a lot of other social media platforms, relies on an algorithmic feed. This means that it tries to understand the posts you might be the most interested in and pushes it to the top so that you will always see it. This is versus the past where it used a time-based way of sorting posts, pushing the most recent to the top.
The processing and evaluation of news content on social media is influenced by peer-user commentary

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volume 8, Article number: 209 (2021) Cite this article. Contemporary news often spreads via social media. This study investigated whether the processing and evaluation of online news content can be influenced by Likes and peer-user comments. An online experiment was designed, using a custom-built website that resembled Facebook, to explore how Likes, positive comments, negative comments, or a combination of positive and negative comments would affect the reader’s processing of news content. The results showed that especially negative comments affected the readers’ personal opinions about the news content, even in combination with other positive comments: They (1) induced more negative attitudes, (2) lowered intent to share it, (3) reduced agreement with conveyed ideas, (4) lowered perceived attitude of the general public, and (5) decreased the credibility of the content. Against expectations, the presence of Likes did not affect the readers, irrespective of the news content. An important consideration is that, while the negative comments were persuasive, they comprised subjective, emotive, and fallacious rhetoric. Finally, negativity bias, the perception of expert authority, and cognitive heuristics are discussed as potential explanations for the persuasive effect of negative comments.
Instagram to let you add favorite accounts to the top of your Feed

You know how seemingly random Instagram's algorithm has been ever since it stopped being chronological? Well, that's about to change, at least up to a point. Instagram is currently testing a feature that lets you choose Favorites among the people you follow. This way, their posts will always show up in your Feed first.
100ASA aims to best Instagram through community-based content curation

100ASA is coming for Instagram. As Facebook-owned Instagram continues its shift toward video, as we wrote about in July, 100ASA believes there's room for fresh competition and that photographers will soon be on the hunt for a photographer-focused alternative to the social media giant that is Instagram. If there's a gap, 100ASA wants to fill it.
Create Instagram Content your Audience Would Actually Like to See

There are 500 million + daily active members on Instagram and 200 million businesses using it. Instagram study shows 1/3 of the most viewed stories are from businesses. There are three types of content that can help your content reach more people. The last thing a user wants a user to log in and see more ads from your business is to see more of the content from your Instagram profile. With the 3 E's, you will attract more traffic to your profile and increase sales and have a long-lasting relationship.
Instagram looking to tackle users' body image issues

(CNN) - Instagram says it's looking at new ways to discourage users from focusing on their physical appearance. This comes after the Wall Street Journal revealed Facebook researchers have repeatedly found Instagram to be toxic for teen girls. The newspaper reported Tuesday researchers at Facebook, which bought Instagram in 2012,...
Instagram: How to Hide a Post From Your Feed

Instagram allows users to hide posts on their home feed from users they follow so that those posts no longer appear on their feed. When a user hides someone's post, Instagram will show other posts from that same user "lower in [their] feed."
Unlimited report user in Instagram (Facebook) leads to abuse risk.

This write-up is about a simple Rate-limiting bug which I found on Instagram. This is my first bug report at Instagram. As a noob bug hunter, I tried various hunting methods to find a bug in Facebook. First, I started with Authentication and moved further into other types. But it seemed everything was secure with authentication, to my knowledge :/ (Anyway nothing is completely secure).
RPS user avatars have arrived

Ever since RPS was redesigned at the beginning of the year, our tech team has been hard at work improving our comments system and user ID features. The first of those updates arrives today. Behold, you can now assign an avatar to your Reedpop ID account. It's a small, but...
Facebook explains content it demotes in news feed in bid for transparency

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc on Thursday said it reduces the distribution of certain content including clickbait, posts with "sensationalist" or exaggerated health claims or low-quality videos on its news feed, and outlined its content guidelines as the social media platform faces increased scrutiny over how it displays content to users.
