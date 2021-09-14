Instagram Users Will Soon Have More Control on Content Shown on Their Feeds
Instagram is testing a Favorites feature, where users can add specific accounts where their posts will be prioritized to rank higher in users’ feeds. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi has made a tweet about the trial feature by Instagram with screenshots demonstrating how it works: users will be able to add accounts as “Favorites,” and those posts will be pushed at the top of users’ feed. This function gives users more control over the content they prefer to see and helps the platform’s algorithm to understand the interest of users more. Other than manually inputting those accounts, the Facebook-owned platform will also suggest different accounts for you to include on your favorite list.hypebeast.com
