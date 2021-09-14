Here's what's on the menu at new Stack Seaburn trader Big Fat Indian Kitchen in Sunderland

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My grandfather emigrated from Peru to the United States at just 24 years old. The life he created for himself in New Jersey would include five children who he would pass on not only his epic tales as an immigrant in America but also the cultural traditions of his homeland. These shared traditions included recipes for Peru's national dish, ceviche. Those recipes have since been passed down to me, and while I still think my grandfather's version tastes the best, I have learned to make authentic and delicious ceviche myself. If you're wondering which kitchen tools are key to make ceviche properly, I've rounded up everything in my kitchen I need when it's time to make the dish.

