Here's what's on the menu at new Stack Seaburn trader Big Fat Indian Kitchen in Sunderland

Sunderland Echo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Fat Indian Kitchen opened its hatch at the weekend, adding Indian street food to the global melting pot of dishes available at the seafront attraction. Housed in the former Farah Italiano unit upstairs at the site, it joins the likes of Chapos Tacos, offering Mexican food; Thai food and more at Healthy Thaim; classic English favourites at Downey’s; Greek gyros from Acropolis; American-style grills from Longhorns and Italian fare from Zza Zza Pizzeria.

