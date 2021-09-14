'Lakewood' Review: Naomi Watts Meets an iPhone Meets a School Shooting

Everything to know about late actor Willie Garson’s son Nathen, who penned a heartfelt tribute to his father following his death on September 21. Actor Willie Garson died on September 21, sending sadness across Hollywood. He was 57. Beloved for his role as Stanford Blatch, BFF of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series Sex and the City, the late actor’s death was confirmed by family and friends on Tuesday. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Following the sad news, Willie’s son Nathen Garson, 20, penned a touching tribute to him on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos of the late star.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO